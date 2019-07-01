When love gets you down, you turn to your friends. Unless of course you fall for someone your friend is dating. That’s the problem Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel) is facing in Hulu’s upcoming limited series Four Weddings and a Funeral.

EW has the exclusive first trailer for the series, which was co-created by Mindy Kaling and follows best friends Maya, Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse), Craig (Brandon Mychal Smith), and Duffy (John Reynolds) as they attempt to find their individual happily-ever-afters. But that’s easier said than done, particularly after Maya meets a handsome stranger named Kash (Nikesh Patel) at the airport and later realizes that he’s dating Ainsley.

The series is a reimagining of the 1994 film of the same name, in that it will contain — you guessed it! — four weddings and a funeral. Otherwise, Kaling took the opportunity to put her own twist on the story. “I wanted to take the themes and the essence of the movie and apply it through my eyes of what I would like to see that I haven’t seen yet,” Kaling previously told EW.

The 10-episode series hits Hulu on July 31. Watch the trailer above, and check out an exclusive poster below.

Image zoom Hulu

