Master of None star Aziz Ansari returns to Netflix with new stand-up special

The future of Master of None is still unclear, but Aziz Ansari is continuing his successful run with Netflix.

The comedian, who writes, directs, and stars on the Netflix comedy that last aired in 2017, announced Monday that his new stand-up special Aziz Ansari: Right Now will arrive July 9 on the streaming platform. Ansari also revealed that Being John Malkovich and Her filmmaker Spike Jonze served as director.

Right Now is Ansari’s first project to be released since he became embroiled in controversy last January when he was the subject of a sexual misconduct allegation via an article on Babe.net. Earlier this year, the Parks and Recreation alum set out on “The Road to Nowhere” tour, which included a stop in Los Angeles that EW was present for. Blending humor, honesty, and thankfulness, Ansari took a serious tone when it came to addressing the story of a woman’s date with him and how she says she felt pressured to engage in sexual activity.

