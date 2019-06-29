Watch Kathryn Hahn give in to her darkest fantasies in HBO's Mrs. Fletcher trailer

Image zoom HBO

Kathryn Hahn is giving new meaning to empty nest syndrome.

Her latest project is HBO’s dark comedy Mrs. Fletcher based on Tom Perrotta’s best-selling novel about Eve Fletcher, a divorced woman who drops her only child, Brendan (Jackson White), off at college and returns home to a very empty nest, hoping to reinvent her life and find the happiness and sexual fulfillment that’s eluded her. The dual coming-of-age comedy explores the impact of internet porn and social media on the lives of both Eve and her college freshman son Brendan.

The first trailer for the sexy and empowering series just hit the internet and it’s full of Hahn’s titular character giving in to her darkest desires. From fantasizing about getting hot and heavy with the woman giving out free samples at the supermarket to experimenting with porn, Eve is ready to not “be a good girl anymore.”

Don’t believe that she’s committed to this new path in life? Just watch her try to figure out the best angle to spank herself. Yeah, that happens. This definitely isn’t another Fifty Shades of Grey situation!

Mrs. Fletcher also stars Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) as Eve’s close friend Jane; Owen Teague (Bloodline) as Brendan’s high school classmate Julian; and Jen Richards as Margo, a transgender woman who teaches a creative writing course Eve enrolls in.

Check out the first trailer for Mrs. Fletcher below:

Mrs. Fletcher debuts this fall on HBO.

