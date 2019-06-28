Big Little Lies Season 2
23 featured stories since

What to Watch this weekend: Meryl is coming for Nicole on Big Little Lies

By EW Staff
June 28, 2019 at 06:00 AM EDT

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Stonewall Outloud

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on YouTube

Produced and directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures, Party Monster), this documentary features audio recordings of people who were at the Stonewall riots 50 years ago and is brought to life with the help of contemporary LGBTQ figures including RuPaul, Lance Bass, and Adam Rippon.

Related content:

100%: Julian Edelman

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

This sports doc takes a never-before-seen look into Julian Edelman’s improbable journey from injury and suspension to Super Bowl MVP Champion, and features original conversations with Mark Wahlberg, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Deion Sanders.

Related content:

CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CMT

The country icons boot-scoot their way to downtown Nashville for this special episode of Crossroads, joined by Luke Combs, Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Midland, and Brandon Lancaster of LANCO to perform songs from the duo’s new album, Reboot.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming
Family Business (series debut) — Netflix
Instant Hotel (season premiere) — Netflix
Motown Magic (season premiere) — Netflix

SATURDAY

Ramy Youssef: Feelings

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CMT

In his debut comedy special, Ramy Youssef offers LOL commentary on pop culture topics — from “Uncle Donald Trump” to Michael Jackson — and dives into more personal material, like a maybe/maybe-not crush on a cousin. If you weren’t an early adopter of his Hulu series, Ramy, this should validate the hype. Here, the Muslim-American comic is bringing much-needed representation to his community. “We wanted to make the special really bright so that you can see the audience,” Youssef says. “You don’t usually see this type of audience in comedy specials…. [Seeing] women in head scarves and Muslim men laughing was just as important as anything I was saying.” —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.
Family PicturesLifetime
LOVELOUD Festival (featuring Kesha, Dan Reynolds, Tegan & Sara, Daya, and more) — AT&T AUDIENCE Network

9 p.m.
The Son (series finale) — AMC

SUNDAY

The Rook

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut
The first mystery in Starz’s new supernatural spy thriller The Rook — from Twilight creator Stephenie Meyer — is how to pronounce the name of its heroine, Myfanwy. (Basically, it rhymes with Tiffany.) The second is who the hell she is. “My character has no memory,” explains the actress who plays her, The Path’s Emma Greenwell. “So when you meet her, she’s as confused as the audience as to what’s going on and what will happen.” Prepare, at least, for some serious international intrigue, a sinister set of platinum-haired triplets, and a supporting cast that includes Joely Richardson, Olivia Munn, and Adrian Lester — plus at least a few new plotlines spun off from novelist Daniel O’Malley’s best-selling source material. —Leah Greenblatt

Related content:

Big Little Lies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

The only thing you need to know about this episode of Big Little Lies is that there’s another costume party. This time the ladies (and gents) of Monterey put on some disco threads for Amabella’s birthday party. And if you really must know more: Bonnie’s mom circles ever closer to the truth, Renata grapples with the loss of her wealth, and Mary Louise plans to wallop Celeste with a blow even worse than Perry’s death. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

The Loudest Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CMT

Miniseries Debut

This seven-episode series is based on Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice in the Room and centers on key milestones in late Fox News founder Roger Ailes’ career, including the 1996 launch of that network and his resignation, amid sexual misconduct allegations, in 2016. The cast includes Russell Crowe (Ailes), Naomi Watts (Gretchen Carlson), Aleksa Palladino (Ailes’ assistant Judy Laterza), Seth MacFarlane (former Fox News exec Brian Lewis), and Sienna Miller (Ailes’ wife, Beth).

“While The Loudest Voice is a star-studded re-creation of Ailes’ most infamous moments as an alleged serial sexual harasser and brilliant political panderer, it also just feels like visual rhetoric — something that looks good to awards voters but doesn’t say anything new about its subject,” EW critic Kristen Baldwin says in part of her B- review. “Crowe is excellent as Ailes…. After three episodes, I found myself wishing the show had approached Ailes’ story from a different perspective, one that might offer fresh insight — Carlson’s, perhaps, or better yet, that of the mysterious gatekeeper Laterza. But The Loudest Voice isn’t really interested in learning anything from Ailes’ history — it’s simply content to repeat it.”

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud (The Chainsmokers vs. 5 Seconds of Summer; Boris Kodjoe vs. Eric Winter/Roselyn Sanchez) — ABC
Big BrotherCBS

9 p.m.
Instinct (season premiere) — CBS
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season finale) — E!

9:30 p.m.
What Just Happened? With Fred Savage (series debut) — Fox

*times are ET and subject to change

Skip
Big Little Lies Season 2
23 featured stories since
Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies: 'It penetrated my psyche in a way a film never had'
4/2/2017
Big Little Lies author reveals what a season 2 would include
4/11/2017
Reese Witherspoon offers new hope for Big Little Lies season 2
5/16/2017
Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies season 2: 'No prospects right now'
6/6/2017
Nicole Kidman on what her Emmy nod might mean for a Big Little Lies season 2
7/13/2017
Big Little Lies: How Nicole Kidman convinced Reese Witherspoon to play Madeline
8/15/2017
Reese Witherspoon makes plea for women to tell their own stories after Big Little Lies win
9/17/2017
Big Little Lies author on season 2: 'I'm thinking about it'
9/17/2017
How likely Big Little Lies season 2 is, according to the cast
9/17/2017
Big Little Lies renewed for season 2 with new director
12/8/2017
Big Little Lies cast and crew on their surprise hit of 2017
12/21/2017
Big Little Lies: Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz confirmed to return
2/16/2018
Big Little Lies brings back Adam Scott for season 2
2/28/2018
HBO regrets saying Big Little Lies cast demands 'raped' network
3/13/2018
Zoë Kravitz posts selfie for Big Little Lies season 2 filming: 'Bonnie's. Back.'
3/16/2018
First photo of Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies season 2
4/5/2018
Get a look at Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon on the set of Big Little Lies
4/12/2018
How Meryl Streep convinced David E. Kelley to do Big Little Lies season 2
5/11/2018
On Dietland and Big Little Lies, Robin Weigert is TV's go-to guru
7/30/2018
The 'Monterey Five' are back in first Big Little Lies season 2 trailer
4/14/2019
Big Little Lies star Douglas Smith on Corey and Jane's relationship
6/23/2019
Big Little Lies casting director David Rubin on how they landed Meryl Streep for season 2
6/25/2019
What to Watch this weekend: Meryl is coming for Nicole on Big Little Lies
6/28/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST