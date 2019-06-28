What to Watch this weekend: Meryl is coming for Nicole on Big Little Lies

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Stonewall Outloud

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on YouTube

Produced and directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures, Party Monster), this documentary features audio recordings of people who were at the Stonewall riots 50 years ago and is brought to life with the help of contemporary LGBTQ figures including RuPaul, Lance Bass, and Adam Rippon.

100%: Julian Edelman

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

This sports doc takes a never-before-seen look into Julian Edelman’s improbable journey from injury and suspension to Super Bowl MVP Champion, and features original conversations with Mark Wahlberg, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Deion Sanders.

CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CMT

The country icons boot-scoot their way to downtown Nashville for this special episode of Crossroads, joined by Luke Combs, Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Midland, and Brandon Lancaster of LANCO to perform songs from the duo’s new album, Reboot.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Family Business (series debut) — Netflix

Instant Hotel (season premiere) — Netflix

Motown Magic (season premiere) — Netflix

SATURDAY

Ramy Youssef: Feelings

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CMT

In his debut comedy special, Ramy Youssef offers LOL commentary on pop culture topics — from “Uncle Donald Trump” to Michael Jackson — and dives into more personal material, like a maybe/maybe-not crush on a cousin. If you weren’t an early adopter of his Hulu series, Ramy, this should validate the hype. Here, the Muslim-American comic is bringing much-needed representation to his community. “We wanted to make the special really bright so that you can see the audience,” Youssef says. “You don’t usually see this type of audience in comedy specials…. [Seeing] women in head scarves and Muslim men laughing was just as important as anything I was saying.” —Rosy Cordero

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Family Pictures — Lifetime

LOVELOUD Festival (featuring Kesha, Dan Reynolds, Tegan & Sara, Daya, and more) — AT&T AUDIENCE Network

9 p.m.

The Son (series finale) — AMC

SUNDAY

The Rook

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut

The first mystery in Starz’s new supernatural spy thriller The Rook — from Twilight creator Stephenie Meyer — is how to pronounce the name of its heroine, Myfanwy. (Basically, it rhymes with Tiffany.) The second is who the hell she is. “My character has no memory,” explains the actress who plays her, The Path’s Emma Greenwell. “So when you meet her, she’s as confused as the audience as to what’s going on and what will happen.” Prepare, at least, for some serious international intrigue, a sinister set of platinum-haired triplets, and a supporting cast that includes Joely Richardson, Olivia Munn, and Adrian Lester — plus at least a few new plotlines spun off from novelist Daniel O’Malley’s best-selling source material. —Leah Greenblatt

Big Little Lies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

The only thing you need to know about this episode of Big Little Lies is that there’s another costume party. This time the ladies (and gents) of Monterey put on some disco threads for Amabella’s birthday party. And if you really must know more: Bonnie’s mom circles ever closer to the truth, Renata grapples with the loss of her wealth, and Mary Louise plans to wallop Celeste with a blow even worse than Perry’s death. —Maureen Lee Lenker

The Loudest Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CMT

Miniseries Debut

This seven-episode series is based on Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice in the Room and centers on key milestones in late Fox News founder Roger Ailes’ career, including the 1996 launch of that network and his resignation, amid sexual misconduct allegations, in 2016. The cast includes Russell Crowe (Ailes), Naomi Watts (Gretchen Carlson), Aleksa Palladino (Ailes’ assistant Judy Laterza), Seth MacFarlane (former Fox News exec Brian Lewis), and Sienna Miller (Ailes’ wife, Beth).

“While The Loudest Voice is a star-studded re-creation of Ailes’ most infamous moments as an alleged serial sexual harasser and brilliant political panderer, it also just feels like visual rhetoric — something that looks good to awards voters but doesn’t say anything new about its subject,” EW critic Kristen Baldwin says in part of her B- review. “Crowe is excellent as Ailes…. After three episodes, I found myself wishing the show had approached Ailes’ story from a different perspective, one that might offer fresh insight — Carlson’s, perhaps, or better yet, that of the mysterious gatekeeper Laterza. But The Loudest Voice isn’t really interested in learning anything from Ailes’ history — it’s simply content to repeat it.”

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud (The Chainsmokers vs. 5 Seconds of Summer; Boris Kodjoe vs. Eric Winter/Roselyn Sanchez) — ABC

Big Brother — CBS

9 p.m.

Instinct (season premiere) — CBS

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season finale) — E!

9:30 p.m.

What Just Happened? With Fred Savage (series debut) — Fox

*times are ET and subject to change