Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announces YouTube series documenting her pregnancy

The former Pretty Little Liars star announced Friday that she’s expecting her first child with Matte Babel. The news came in the form of a YouTube video and Instagram post. “I didn’t want to come out on social media so early on,” Mitchell says in the video, which follows her doing everything from eating food in bed to posing for her pregnancy photo shoot. After months of hiding her pregnancy, Mitchell admits in the video that “it’s been a really lonely journey.” And that’s why she’s decided to share the journey with her fans.

The YouTube video also serves as the announcement of a new series titled Almost Ready. The biweekly YouTube Original Series will chronicle Mitchell’s pregnancy. “Women go through a lot during pregnancy,” Mitchell said in a statement. “It’s exciting, difficult, emotional and amazing all at the same time, and I wanted to share my journey with more than just a photo.”

This isn’t the first time Mitchell has shared a pregnancy journey with fans. In January, Mitchell revealed that she’d suffered a miscarriage in 2018. And this time, Mitchell says in the video, “This is real life and I want people to come along with me on this journey in real time.”

Almost Ready will premiere every other Wednesday beginning July 17. See Mitchell’s Instagram post below:

