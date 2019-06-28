The Preacher final season is packed with mayhem in new preview

Preacher type TV Show Network AMC Genre Comedy,

Fantasy

The fourth and final season of Preacher premieres Aug. 4 on AMC. That’s right, the upcoming episodes will be the last time fans get to hang out with their chums Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), Tulip O’Hare (Ruth Negga), the vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), and [double checks list of characters], um, Hitler (Noah Taylor).

This season, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels toward the end of the world.

Image zoom AMC

This adaptation of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic book also stars Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Mark Harelik and Tyson Ritter.

See the new teaser and the poster for the final season of Preacher, above.

Related content: