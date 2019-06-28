Lost alum joins MacGyver season 4

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

What was Lost is now found… on MacGyver!

Henry Ian Cusick, known to the Damon Lindelof-J.J. Abrams mystery box as Desmond Hume on ABC’s Lost, now has a new television home on CBS on MacGyver season 4, EW has learned.

Playing opposite Lucas Till’s MacGyver, Cusick plays Russ, described by the network as a “handsome and quick-witted” ex-military Oxford grad. “He is a master manipulator and salesman — skilled in propaganda and lie detection with an extremely high emotional intelligence,” the description continues. “A very wealthy man, he’s used to getting his way and not beyond enjoying the spoils of war: expensive suits, fast cars, private jets, house in Monte Carlo.”

Cusick, also known for his role on The CW’s The 100 as Marcus Kane, comes to MacGyver after George Eads, the former co-lead, departed the show last season. Levy Tran was also recently promoted to series regular after her recurring part of Desi in season 3.

More recently, Cusick portrayed Dr. Jonas Lear in Fox’s vampire drama The Passage following a presence on Marvel’s recent ABC series attempt, The Inhumans, as Dr. Evan Declan.

“Can’t wait!” Cusick tweeted of his new gig.

