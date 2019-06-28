Liam Hemsworth to star in action-thriller series for Quibi

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty

Liam Hemsworth will soon be available in bite size.

The 29-year-old Hunger Games star will headline an action-thriller series headed for the new streaming service Quibi, which is set to host a slate of short-form series when it launches on April 6, 2020.

Currently untitled, the series follows a terminally ill man desperate to care for his pregnant wife — enough so that he joins a potentially lucrative game that turns out to be a deadly ruse that pits him as the prey in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse.

Written by Prison Break‘s Nick Santora and directed by frequent Daredevil series helmer Phil Abraham, the project explores “the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family,” per a press release.

Additional casting details, as well as a release date for the program, have yet to be announced.

Also heading to Quibi — devised by former Disney and DreamWorks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg — are short scripted projects from Steven Spielberg, Emily Mortimer, Don Cheadle, Naomi Watts, Anna Kendrick, and Guillermo del Toro, while reality-based content is also headed to the platform via Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, and more.

