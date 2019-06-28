Kate McKinnon wishes there was a Saturday Night Live episode this week so she could spoof Marianne Williamson, the Democratic presidential candidate who had… we’ll call it unconventional moments during the Democratic debate this week. Fortunately for us, we don’t have to wait until next season because she gave a taste of this impression for Seth Meyers on Thursday’s Late Night.

“Marianne was the one where you thought, ‘Oh, she might not make it to the fall,” Meyers joked.

In one such unconventional moment, Williamson, a self-help author and activist, said of the first issue she’d tackle as president, “My first call is to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it’s the best place in the world for a child to grow up. And I would tell her, ‘Girlfriend, you are so on because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up.'”

In another, she sent out a message to President Trump, saying she will “harness love for political purposes” in response to Trump harnessing “fear for political purposes.”

In spoofing this “shining comet” and “beautiful flower,” McKinnon as Williamson said, “My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it. My plan is to harness the energy of babies to finally put a man on the moon. And I said to the President of New Zealand, ‘Girlfriend, you are so on.’ And I will say to Donald Trump, ‘Boyfriend, you chill.’ Thank you!”

No, McKinnon, thank you.

