Haunting of Hill House star returning as new character for season 2's Bly Manor setting

Victoria Pedretti, who played older Nell Crain, will play a governess in 'The Haunting of Bly Manor.'

By Nick Romano
June 28, 2019 at 02:15 PM EDT
Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House (2018 TV series)

type
  • TV Show
Network
  • Netflix
Genre

The first star has been cast for The Haunting of Hill House‘s second chapter, and it’s a familiar face.

Victoria Pedretti, who portrayed Hill House‘s older version of Nell Crain, will now star in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Keeping with the anthology format of the Netflix horror series, she will play an entirely new character.

In a video message shared with fans online, Pedretti announced she will take the role of Dani, “a governess who takes care of two very unusual children.”

“Our incredible writing team is writing the new season right now and I’m so excited to get going,” she said.

The Haunting of Hill House debuted in 2018 with a story about the Crain family, shifting between their past selves living in the spirit-infested Hill House and their present selves dealing with both the psychological and supernatural demons that haunt them. Following the show’s success, creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy struck a new multi-year deal with Netflix that includes turning Hill House into the next American Horror Story, in a sense.

The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second season’s story, takes its name from the setting of the Henry James novella, 1898’s The Turn of the Screw, which features the tale of two orphans looked after by a young governess, who acts as the story’s narrator. Pedretti’s Dani, it would appear, is that governess.

If Pedretti becomes for Flanagan what Sarah Paulson is for Ryan Murphy, we won’t be mad. Carla Gugino, who played mother Olivia Crain, also collaborated with the filmmaker in both Hill House and Gerald’s Game. So, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her in a new role for Bly Manor.

The new season will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2020.

Related content:

The Haunting of Hill House (2018 TV series)

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 1
Genre
Premiere
  • 10/12/18
creator
  • Mike Flanagan
Performers
  • Michiel Huisman,
  • Carla Gugino,
  • Henry Thomas
Network
  • Netflix
Complete Coverage
  • The Haunting of Hill House (2018 TV series)
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST