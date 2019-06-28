The Fear the Walking Dead season 5 premiere ended with Maggie Grace’s Althea being knocked out and abducted by a mysterious helmeted figure. And she has not been seen since. What happened? Where did she go? And who was behind the mask?

We’ll get the answers to those questions on Sunday’s episode of Fear on AMC. Actually, why wait? You can start to get those answers right here and right now! That’s because we have the exclusive first four minutes of the episode (titled “The End of Everything”) for you.

Watch as Althea attempts to escape from her captor, who is finally unmasked during the ensuing struggle. It’s all waiting for you in the clip above. And then expect more answers when the entire episode — directed by Michael E. Statrazemis — airs June 30 at 9pm on AMC. In the meantime, keep theorizing about what that three-ringed circle symbol (which we first saw on The Walking Dead) means and #PrayForAlthea.

Related content: