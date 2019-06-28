David Harbour says Stranger Things 3 finale is 'the greatest episode we've ever shot'

Image zoom Netflix

Stranger Things fans have been anxiously anticipating the return of the blockbuster series, and star David Harbour admits it is worth the nearly two-year wait. The final episode of season 3 is “the greatest episode we’ve ever shot,” says the actor, who plays Sheriff Hopper. “It’s so emotionally powerful because you’re not expecting what happens to happen. I don’t think we’ve ever shot anything more moving.”

Stranger Things 3 picks up in the summer of 1985, with Hawkins, Ind., once again under attack from interdimensional scaries. “We closed the gate, but there is this intelligence out there — the spider-shadow monster — and it wants into this world,” says Harbour. “It’s going to use a lot of different means to do that.” Times of crisis bring people closer together, so, much to the delight of Jopper shippers, expect Hopper to try and woo Joyce (Winona Ryder). “He gets to really open his heart in a new way,” Harbour says of Hopper. “He’s sort of realizing the intimacy that is required with a woman his age is going to be difficult.”

But the season 3 development that proved most challenging for the actor was Hopper’s newfound Magnum P.I. obsession. “I hated the mustache after a while,” admits Harbour, who is shooting the Black Widow spin-off movie with Scarlett Johansson this summer. “I liked it for a couple months, and then I was like, ‘Holy s—! All I want to do is shave this thing off my face, but I have another three months of a TV show to do.'” Now that’s scary.

