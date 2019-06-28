Dan Levy emotionally thanks fans as Schitt's Creek wraps final season production

Image zoom Pop TV

The end is coming, Schitt’s Creek fans, whether we’re ready for it or not (and we’re definitely not).

The critically acclaimed CBC/Pop TV comedy has officially wrapped production on its sixth and final season. On Friday, co-creator and star Dan Levy took to Instagram to share his emotional goodbye to the show, his character, and the fans who turned the relatively unknown series into the hit it is today.

“That’s a wrap, friends,” he wrote. “Don’t think my heart has ever felt more gratitude than it did last night. Thank you to everyone who made this little show happen.”

He also pledged that viewers will have “a season made with a whole lot of love coming your way next year.”

Schitt’s Creek is, aside from being the best show you’re not watching, about a ridiculously wealthy and self-obsessed family who lose everything except the small town they bought as a joke. It also stars Eugene Levy (Dan’s father), Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy. The little comedy started out modestly on Canadian TV before it exploded over the past few years, thanks in part to Netflix and the internet (there has never been a more meme-able show in the history of TV, don’t @ us).

So when Pop TV announced the season 6 renewal would also be the show’s last, fans were devastated. But Levy recently gave us hope that there could be more Schitt’s Creek down the line.

“The world doesn’t explode at the end of [the series finale],” Levy told EW. “If there is something that comes up down the line that feels compelling enough to bring our troupe back together and continue to tell a story, so be it. I’m not one to lay down the iron fist and say, ‘This is it forever.’ This is just it for now.”

That sliver of hope will just have to be enough as the final season airs in 2020. At least we have some time to mentally prepare for the final run of episodes, because we definitely need it. And maybe Schitt’s Creek can finally get the awards recognition it deserves.

