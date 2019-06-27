Yvie Oddly, Nina West, more Drag Race stars getting new reality shows

RuPaul’s Drag Race might be on seasonal hiatus, but World of Wonder’s fresh slate of fabulous programming is here to ensure there’s no drought of drag excellence this summer.

EW can exclusively reveal all of the details on the Drag Race production company’s upcoming crop of reality projects heading to its WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service, including several series fronted by season 11 queens Nina West, Shuga Cain, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Soju, and reigning champion Yvie Oddly.

Continuing her bid to introduce drag to people of all ages, Nina will lead a children’s-style program called Drag Is Magic, featuring songs and comedy bits inspired by youth programming of the ’90s; Shuga, an accomplished baker, will host Gimme Some Shuga, a how-to cake-decorating show; Vanjie and Silky (who’s also starring in the religion-based series Shantay You Pray) are set to star in Nightmare Neighbors with Silky & Vanjie, a docuseries chronicling their life together as they move into the same apartment building; Soju’s I Want To Be A K-Pop Idol with Soju will chart her course to becoming the world’s first K-Pop drag superstar, and Yvie Oddly’s Oddities will follow the season 11 champ to thrift stores in search of throwaway items to turn one queen’s trash into her jaw-dropping fashion treasures.

Drag Race legends from seasons past are headlining new reality programs on the streaming service. Alyssa Edwards‘ life will be documented across Alyssa Raw; Yuhua Hamasaki will give viewers tips on how to construct a garment from start to finish on her six-part Sew What, and season 10 alums Asia O’Hara and Kameron Michaels will immerse themselves in zany scenario (in the vein of The Simple Life) in Can Do Queens. Trixie Mattel and Katya are also set to return for new episodes of their popular web series UNHhhh.

“We’re excited to add to the ever-expanding WOW Presents Plus universe with a slate that delivers a diversity of formats, and gives a larger platform to talented Queens for our dedicated tribe of fans to enjoy,” World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said of the programming slate via a statement. “Our new and returning WOW Presents Plus programming keeps us close to our roots of creating culture-shaping and subversive content, to bring a little more laughter and entertainment to kitty girls around the world this summer.”

Read on for World of Wonder’s full summer 2019 programming slate, available on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service, and watch EW’s exclusive trailer for the new shows above.

Werq the World (Currently airing)

Werq the World is a raw, real, behind-the-scenes look at the global drag tour of the same name. This docuseries features ten of the most famous Queens in the world as they bring their gag-worthy performances to ferocious fans across the globe. Viewers will follow along with each Queen as they share their own personal journeys and unveil the truths about drag life on tour.

I Want To Be A K-Pop Idol with Soju (Currently airing)

What does it take to become the First Drag K-Pop superstar? Lifelong K-Pop superfan Soju talks to experts in music, fashion, dance, and more to learn what she needs to know to combine her two loves, drag and K-Pop!

Out of Iraq: Where Are They Now? (Currently airing)

The project follows the next chapter of the Emmy Award-winning documentary, based on a harrowing love story during the war in Iraq. Nayyef and Btoo are adjusting to living as out gay men, working toward their American dream.

Puff Puff Sessions (Season 2 premieres July 7)

“Team Too Much” Laganja Estranja and Gia Gunn return for a second season of the show all about the high life, where they discuss the benefits of the world of marijuana with some special guests.

Gimme Some Shuga (Premieres week of July 7)

Home baker Shuga Cain teams up with confectionary expert Justin Salinas (Cake it With Justin) to show us how to turn some of Drag Race’s most iconic looks into stunning sugary masterpieces… and then make them EAT IT!

Bro’Laska (Premieres July 12)

Bro’Laska stars RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 fan favorite Alaska Thunderf— and her SMOKIN’ HOT STRAIGHT BROTHER Cory Binney. Did we mention he’s straight? Presenting: Bro’Laska! Despite having the same mother, Alaska and Cory couldn’t be less similar. In fact they may as well be from different PLANETS! Just watch and fall in love with this hilarious pair of polar opposite siblings.

Cool Mom with Jinkx Monsoon (Season 3 premieres July 22)

Thirty years ago, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5, Jinkx Monsoon gave birth to a homosexual son, and they are now best friends. Jinkx is on a mission to be a more active mother and spend quality time with her gay son. Because she’s not just a regular mom…she’s a cool mom. This quirky duo cover topics such as hooking up, internet slang and smoking marijuana.

Sew What (Premieres week of Aug. 4)

Yuhua Hamasaki has sewn for stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race like Aquaria, Bob the Drag Queen, and Monét X Change. Through this six-part series, she will show you how to sew a drag garment from start to finish.

Shantay You Pray (Premieres week of Aug. 11)

Every Sunday, get an eyeful of soul with Silky Nutmeg Ganache. Growing up in Mississippi, Silky was the minister of music in her church and describes herself as a good Christian woman. This series is open to all beliefs and doctrines, proving that being spiritual is within us all.

Alyssa Raw (Premieres week of Aug. 22)

Be a fly on the wall with America’s favorite Texas diva Alyssa Edwards. Watch all the daily shenanigans and hootenanny that happens when the cameras are turned off.

Nightmare Neighbors with Silky & Vanjie (Premieres week of Aug. 25)

In this docu-follow series, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo move into the same apartment building. Can two queens live so close without driving each other crazy? Probably not, but we can guess that the decibel level will hit 10s, 10s, 10s across the board!

Yvie Oddly’s Oddities (Premieres week of Sept. 1)

Category is: Crafty Queen Eleganza! Yvie Oddly, season 11’s weirdest queen, finds thrift store throwaways and household items to create her unique brand of avant-garde drag on a broke queen budget.

Drag Is Magic with Nina West (Premieres week of Sept. 8)

In Drag is Magic, Miss Nina West will teach us the A-B-C’s of D-R-A-G using the fun and familiar tropes from beloved 90’s children shows and featuring songs from Nina’s own children’s music album!

Can Do Queens (Premieres week of Oct. 13)

Two finalists from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 are on a mission to prove that just because you choose to wear acrylic nails, stilettos, and a 22-inch weave doesn’t mean you can’t do anything you set your mind to. Watch as these fierce queens take on odd jobs to prove that queens can do anything. They are the Can Do Queens!

