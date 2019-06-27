What to Watch on Thursday: Say goodbye to the Short family on Life in Pieces

Image zoom

VICE News Tonight — They Come For Us At Night: China’s Vanishing Muslims

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7:30 p.m. on HBO; 8 p.m. ET on Vice News YouTube page (free)

VICE News correspondent Isobel Yeung goes undercover and gains rare access inside the autonomous Chinese region of Xinjiang. As seen in the exclusive trailer above, she witnesses the Chinese government’s systematic oppression of the Muslim minority Uighur people and the police detainment of eight Uighur men as they silently march toward armored vehicles.

Life in Pieces

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 and 9:30 p.m. on CBS

Series Finale

After four seasons of babies, marriages, family brunches, and more, the Short family is saying goodbye. Even if they weren’t ready to. “We did not write the end of the season as a potential end of series,” creator Justin Adler tells EW. “Serendipitously, we stumbled into something that can play as a series finale. It’s going to leave people wanting more.” Like wondering if Matt will accept a job in Europe even though wife Colleen can’t join him with their new son until his adoption is final — in six months. Or what will come of Heather and Tim’s decision to have another baby. #SaveLifeinPieces —Gerrad Hall

The First Democratic Debate

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo

Following Wednesday night’s first debate featuring senators Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar; former rep. Beto O’Rourke; and more, another 10 Democratic presidential hopefuls take the stage: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Sen. Michael Bennet (Co.), former Governor John Hickenlooper (Co.), Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Lester Holt, Savannah Gurthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and José Días-Balart will moderate. —Daniel Menegaz

Lip Sync Battle

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Paramount Network

Season Finale

Lip Sync Battle’s fifth season wraps up with back-to-back episodes. In the first, singer and social media star Lele Pons challenges Dominican-American artist Prince Royce with her electrifying rendition of Daddy Yankee’s iconic song “Gasolina.” In the second, Empire actress and singer Serayah does battle with singer and Power actor Rotimi. LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen host.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Holey Moley — ABC

9 p.m.

In the Dark (season finale) — The CW



10 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live (10th-anniversary show with Chrissy Teigen and Countess performance) — Bravo

*times are ET and subject to change