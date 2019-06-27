Celebrate 30 years of the show about nothing at the Seinfeld Experience

If the bustling streets of New York City have you screaming “Serenity Now!,” get ready for a respite. The Seinfeld Experience is headed to the Big Apple this fall in celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show about nothing.

The attraction will include interactive exhibits featuring iconic costumes from the sitcom’s nine seasons on NBC, memorabilia, set recreations, props, yada, yada, yada. A retail store will boast exclusive and special edition merchandise available for purchase. No word if loaves of marble rye, chocolate babkas, muffin tops, or big salads are on the sales list.

Image zoom NBC

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, creator and star of the series, expressed his excitement in the most Jerry Seinfeld way about fans now being able to experience what it was like to be part of the Seinfeld set during its run from 1989 to 1998 — thanks to event producers Superfly and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

“Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly 90’s TV show,” Seinfeld said in a statement. “All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal.”

The Seinfeld Experience will be located in Manhattan’s Gramercy neighborhood, with tickets available for purchase in the coming months.

Before you know it, you’ll be able to say, “I’m out there Jerry, and I’m loving every minute of it.”

