The L Word: Generation Q casts One Mississippi and Queen Sugar stars

The L Word: Generation Q‘s cast has added two more names to its roster.

EW can exclusively reveal that actors Brian Michael (Queen Sugar) and Stephanie Allynne (One Mississippi) have been cast in the much-anticipated sequel to Showtime’s lesbian drama that aired from 2004-2009. Generation Q will follow a new group of LGBTQIA characters who interact with original series characters Bette (Jennifer Beals), Alice (Leisha Hailey) and Shane (Katherine Moennig).

Michael will play Pierce Williams, “a buttoned-up, fastidious, expert political strategist and a veteran of LA politics. Unlike his colleagues, he’s not quick to share details about his personal life, choosing to put all his energy into winning campaigns.”

Michael is the second trans actor of color to be cast alongside series regular Leo Sheng. Showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan told EW in May that she wanted Generation Q to represent a broad swath of the LGBTQIA community. Explained Ryan, “My pitch was ‘Take what the show was and make it a lot more inclusive.'”

Meanwhile, Allynne is portraying Nat, “a sweet therapist who is struggling to co-parent with a hostile ex-wife and her live-in girlfriend.”

Allynne is married to comedian Tig Notaro, who co-created One Mississippi.

The L Word: Generation Q premieres this fall on Showtime.

