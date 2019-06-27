Stranger Things cast prank fans at wax museum with Jimmy Fallon

Things got strange at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City, courtesy of the Stranger Things cast.

We all know how Jimmy Fallon loves his Tonight Show shenanigans, and this one has Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb MacLaughlin, and Sadie Sink pretending to be new wax figures in order to surprise fans.

The cast of the Netflix series appeared on The Tonight Show earlier in the month to talk all things season 3 (premiering July 4) and play a Family Feud-inspired game, but the compilation video of all the freaked-out fan reactions — tears included — dropped on Wednesday’s episode.

Fallon also got in the game dressed as Shannon Purser’s Barb, but turned his back so as not to tip off the guests to the prank. A Fallon figure randomly placed in a Stranger Things exhibit might raise some eyebrows. One guy even joked with the late-night host, “You look stupid.”

So, that guy might say Fallon did not bring justice for Barb.

Related content: