RuPaul's Drag Race Canada to serve meaty tucks and Canadian bacon

The queens of the North are coming.

After 11 seasons of sashaying sickening beauty into living rooms across America, Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to launch yet another international edition, Drag Race Canada, with 10 one-hour episodes headed to Canadian networks Crave and OUTtv.

The search for Canada’s first Drag Superstar — facilitated by Drag Race production company World of Wonder and Blue Ant Studios — will be hosted and judged by a panel of local talents, all of whom will be announced in the near future. Casting begins this summer, with the Ontario-based production scheduled to start in the fall. A press release describes the series as combining “elements of the classic fan-favorite, with a healthy serving of Canadian maple shade, and, likely, some Canadian bacon.”

“I am proud to announce that the Drag Race family is expanding as Crave is about to begin production on Drag Race Canada,” RuPaul said of the new series via press statement. “The panel and judges will be from the Great White North, representing Canada’s very best. This new franchise has my whole-hearted blessing. Good luck… and don’t puck it up!”

Among other producers working on the project on behalf of Crave and OUTtv, World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell will serve as executive producers alongside Mama RuPaul.

Drag Race Canada is not the first international version of the VH1 reality competition series, which wrapped its 11th season in May. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK debuts on British airwaves later this year, with RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton judging the eight-episode program. Another iteration, Drag Race Thailand, has crowned two winners since its 2018 bow.

The American version of Drag Race recently cast its first ever Canadian contestant, Brooke Lynn Hytes, a former ballet dancer who made it to season 11’s final episode, though she ultimately finished in the runner-up position behind Yvie Oddly.

A premiere date for Drag Race Canada has yet to be confirmed.

