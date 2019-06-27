Here's a first look at Rebecca Budig back on General Hospital

Image zoom XJJohnson/jpistudios.com/ABC

General Hospital type TV Show Network ABC Genre Soaps

What’s up, Hayden?

EW has obtained an exclusive first look at Rebecca Budig reprising her role as Hayden Barnes on General Hospital (above). As we broke last month, Budig is returning to the ABC sudser in early July, after a two-year absence.

The last time fans saw Hayden was in September 2017, when she was writing an apology letter to Finn for leaving him at the altar. She was also clearly pregnant, even though she let Finn believe the baby had been lost.

Sadly, the soap won’t share any details about Hayden’s return, though it seems likely that she’s ready to introduce her baby to daddy.

Budig first joined GH in 2015. Before that, she starred as Greenlee Smythe on All My Children.

She currently appears on Charter Communications’ Bad Boys spin-off, LA.’s Finest. It dropped on Spectrum’s on-demand platform last month and stars Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

