Kim Possible stars reunite for Christy Carlson Romano's Kitchen Throwback series

Kim Possible type TV Show Network Disney Channel Genre Animated,

Adventure

Call them, beep them, if you wanna reach them (or cook with them).

Kim Possible stars Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle have reunited for the first episode of Romano’s new YouTube series, Christy’s Kitchen Throwback.

In the episode, which debuted Thursday, Romano and Friedle, who voiced the characters of Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable in the animated Disney Channel hit, make — what else? — a “naco.”

Kim Possible fans will recognize the blend of a nacho and taco — or “happiness rolled up in more happiness,” as Friedle calls it — which was created by Ron Stoppable and popped up frequently throughout the show.

While cooking, Carlson and Friedle answer some of the questions they get asked most by fans, including whether or not they remember the lyrics to “Say the Word” or “The Naked Mole Rap,” who their favorite villain was, and what their favorite Kim Possible moment was.

The duo also recreate one of their favorite scenes from the series, using Kim Possible action figures that Romano’s mom held on to. They also share some behind the scenes memories of their time on the show, which aired from 2002-07 and followed the titular crime-fighting teen, her sidekick Ron, and his naked mole rat Rufus, on their many adventures.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/WireImage

True to its name, Christy’s Kitchen Throwback is set to feature Romano cooking with some of your favorite stars from the ’90s and early aughts, as well as today’s biggest YouTubers. Yummy food is not the only thing on the menu, however, as Romano has teased that viewers can expect dance numbers, singing, scene reenactments, challenges, and more.

In addition to her new YouTube endeavors, Romano recently appeared in the live-action Disney Channel original Kim Possible movie, which aired on Feb. 15. Friedle, who is also known for his role as Eric Matthews on Boy Meets World, has done a lot of voice work of late, including voicing Star-Lord in the animated Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as Lex Luthor on DC Super Hero Girls. The two will also be working together on the upcoming season of Disney Channel’s Big Hero 6 series.

Christy’s Kitchen Throwback will stream new episodes every Thursday over at Romano’s YouTube channel.

Check out the first episode above.

