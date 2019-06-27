The Jersey Shore gang is going down in a sinking boat in Family Vacation sneak peek

What happens when you put four guidos in a rowboat?

If you guessed “It sinks,” you’re probably right. In an exclusive sneak peek from the season 3 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the gang has the great idea to “smuggle Mike to Canada” by boat. In true Jersey style, this plan goes swimmingly when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley pile into a vessel not designed to carry that much muscle and hairspray.

“They’re going down like the guido Titanic,” says Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, watching from the river banks alongside Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese. Much screaming ensues as the sailers sink deeper into the Hudson River.

MTV’s Jersey Shore sequel kicks off with the wedding of Mike and girlfriend Lauren Pesce (which took place in November). Add talk of divorce, pregnancy, and an imminent incarceration into the mix and we’re in for another wild ride.

Watch the clip above. Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres with a two-hour episode July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

