NCIS mothership JAG is back on the air! WGN America will marathon the hit July 4

Image zoom Everett Collection

JAG type TV Show Network CBS Genre Crime,

Drama

JAG, the show that launched a million (or just three) NCIS shows is coming back to television.

On July 4, WGN America will begin a two-day “JAG of July” marathon to celebrate Independence Day, serving as the kick off for the cable network being the sole TV destination where audiences can watch the show.

JAG, at ten seasons, is the longest running military drama in TV history. It aired from 1995 to 2005, starring David James Elliott and Catharine Bell. The concept was Top Gun meets A Few Good Men, meaning each episode for the most part centered on military legal disputes (JAG stands for Justice Advocate General).

The series was created by Donald Bellisario, who also has “created by” credits on shows like Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. It was famously canceled by NBC after one season, but found new life on CBS, spawning the long-running spin-off NCIS, which itself spawned the spin-offs based in Los Angeles and New Orleans.

The “JAG of July” marathon will begin on July 4 and 5 at 9 a.m. ET. Afterward, WGN America will air the show’s 10 seasons chronologically, showing two episodes a day Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. ET (with additional episodes airing on Wednesdays).

Related content: