Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Watch Game of Thrones stars freak out over adorably 'embarrassing' season 1 footage

Nostalgia is coming

By Sydney Bucksbaum
June 27, 2019 at 03:38 PM EDT
HBO

Game of Thrones

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Everyone goes through an awkward phase growing up. But not everyone has their awkward phase documented on film and broadcast for all the world to see like the Game of Thrones kids did.

Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright all grew up over the course of eight seasons of Game of Thrones, and while the world thought they were all adorable back in the early seasons, the stars have other opinions of their formative years being caught on camera.

Conan O’Brien recently reunited the castmates for a special included on the Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection Blu-ray release and treated them to their worst nightmare by showing them early season 1 footage, when they were just getting started on the epic HBO fantasy. The adorably awkward highlight reel also includes behind-the-scenes interviews they did showcasing their youthful excitement about getting to play pretend in “medieval times.”

In a clip from the special, Harington immediately shouts “f— off!” when his fresh-faced, short-haired self appears on screen talking about how Game of Thrones is his “first ever filming of anything” and how he loves “getting in costume, walking about with a massive cloak and sword.”

When talking about working with Williams, a young Turner happily says, “I think we’re going to be friends for a long time.” Little did she know back then that Williams would one day be in her wedding, which is rumored to be taking place this weekend in Paris, a decade after that interview took place.

“So embarrassing,” Williams tells O’Brien as the footage ends. “What are you doing to us? This is horrible!”

We disagree! But you can watch a clip below to judge for yourself:

The Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection reunion was shot live in Belfast with the entire cast and is available exclusively on this home video release, which features more than 15 hours of bonus content. Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection will be available Dec. 3, along with Game of Thrones season 8 on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.

If that’s not enough Thrones for you, the HBO drama is headed back to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H on July 19 for its final appearance at the fan convention. Stars expected to attend are Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Williams (Arya Stark), and Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), plus showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss and director/executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.

Related content:

Skip
Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since
The Gifted, Ghosted, Orville heading to Comic-Con
6/27/2017
Comic-Con 2017: Westworld, Arrow, Big Bang Theory and more among Warner Bros. fare
6/29/2017
Legion, The Strain, and Archer panels heading for Comic-Con
6/29/2017
Comic-Con: Charlize Theron kicking off EW's 'Women Who Kick Ass' panel
7/5/2017
See Atomic Blonde for free at Comic-Con 2017
7/5/2017
Outlander panel planned for Comic-Con
7/6/2017
Cartoon Network unveils Comic-Con exclusives for Steven Universe and more
7/10/2017
Noah Hawley reveals the Legion moment that wasn't in the original script
7/20/2017
Stan Against Evil unveils season 2 trailer at Comic-Con
7/20/2017
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
7/23/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Lena Headey lands post-Game of Thrones TV role with Showtime dramedy 'Rita'
6/27/2019
Watch Game of Thrones stars freak out over adorably 'embarrassing' season 1 footage
6/27/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST