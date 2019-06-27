Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones is returning to Comic-Con to celebrate season 8.

The HBO drama is headed back to the San Diego fan convention’s Hall H on July 19 for what’s expected to be the fantasy hit’s final appearance (but never count out a potential reunion down the road).

GoT skipped Comic-Con last year after taking an extra year to film its final season.

Actors expected on the panel, according to HBO’s announcement Thursday, will include Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are busy preparing a new Star Wars trilogy, are also due to attend, as is director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.

HBO’s Westworld, His Dark Materials, and Watchmen are also set to appear next month at Comic-Con. Head here for the full list of TV shows and films that will have panels at the annual event.

