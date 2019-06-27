Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season

By James Hibberd
June 27, 2019 at 02:16 PM EDT
Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Game of Thrones is returning to Comic-Con to celebrate season 8.

The HBO drama is headed back to the San Diego fan convention’s Hall H on July 19 for what’s expected to be the fantasy hit’s final appearance (but never count out a potential reunion down the road).

GoT skipped Comic-Con last year after taking an extra year to film its final season.

Actors expected on the panel, according to HBO’s announcement Thursday, will include Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are busy preparing a new Star Wars trilogy, are also due to attend, as is director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.

HBO’s WestworldHis Dark Materials, and Watchmen are also set to appear next month at Comic-Con. Head here for the full list of TV shows and films that will have panels at the annual event.

Related content:

Skip
Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since
The Gifted, Ghosted, Orville heading to Comic-Con
6/27/2017
Comic-Con: Charlize Theron kicking off EW's 'Women Who Kick Ass' panel
7/5/2017
See Atomic Blonde for free at Comic-Con 2017
7/5/2017
Outlander panel planned for Comic-Con
7/6/2017
Cartoon Network unveils Comic-Con exclusives for Steven Universe and more
7/10/2017
Stan Against Evil unveils season 2 trailer at Comic-Con
7/20/2017
Noah Hawley reveals the Legion moment that wasn't in the original script
7/20/2017
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
7/23/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Game of Thrones, Westworld are not going to Comic-Con this year
6/14/2018
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Yvette Nicole Brown to replace Chris Hardwick for The Walking Dead Comic-Con panels
7/4/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Lena Headey lands post-Game of Thrones TV role with Showtime dramedy 'Rita'
6/27/2019
Watch Game of Thrones stars freak out over adorably 'embarrassing' season 1 footage
6/27/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST