Final Fantasy is being developed as a live-action TV series

One of the single most storied video game franchises is coming to TV.

On Thursday, Hivemind (the production company behind The Expanse) announced that it was working with Sony Pictures Television and Square Enix to develop a live-action TV series based on Final Fantasy.

As anyone who has played a game in the series knows, each Final Fantasy installment is different than the last. This TV show will draw heavily from Final Fantasy XIV, one of the franchise’s massively multiplayer online games. Set in the land of Eorzea, the show will explore the struggle between magic and technology to bring peace to a land in conflict. The show will also feature some general Final Fantasy mainstays, such as chocobos and Cid. The latter is a character who has appeared in almost every installment of the franchise.

“Final Fantasy XIV and Eorzea are the perfect gateway into Final Fantasy for longtime fans and newcomers alike,” Sony Pictures Television Co-President Chris Parnell said in a statement. “This show is about embracing and embodying all of the elements that have made the mythos such an endlessly captivating phenomenon, and it’s an immense honor to be bringing all of Eorzea’s iconic characters, settings, and concepts – including fan-favorites like Cid and, of course, the chocobos – to life for a television audience.”

Casting details are yet to be announced, but the very fact of a Final Fantasy TV series should be enough to excite fans.

