Bruce Campbell pays tribute to 'sweet and humble' Billy Drago

Evil Dead franchise star Bruce Campbell has paid tribute to the late Billy Drago, with whom Campbell appeared on the TV show The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. Drago died Monday of complications from a stroke at the age of 73.

“Billy played John Bly, a great bad guy on The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.” Campbell wrote on Twitter. “He was sinister and understated on screen, sweet and humble off screen. Safe travels, fellow thespian. Well played!”

Mick Garris, an executive producer on Showtime’s Masters of Horror TV show, has also praised Drago, who starred in a controversial episode of the series directed by Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike. “Worked with him on the Miike episode of MASTERS OF HORROR, and he was a great guy,” wrote Garris. “So sad.”

Finally, Texas Chain Saw Massacre 2 actress Caroline Williams has recalled how Drago improved the experience of making a 1995 science film called The Drifting School.

“Made a ridiculous movie called The Drifting School with him,” wrote Williams. “He made it fun.”

