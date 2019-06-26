What to Watch on Wednesday: One reality all-star team will win $1,000,000 on The Amazing Race

Image zoom

The Amazing Race type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Amazing Race

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS

Season Finale

After racing through Vietnam, Dubai, Switzerland, Croatia, the Netherlands, and more, this season (composed of past Race, Big Brother, and Survivor contestants) wraps up with the four remaining teams — Victor and Nicole, Tyler and Korey, Colin and Christie, and Leo and Jamal — looking down at earth a lot on this final stretch of the race, dashing through London before getting on a helicopter to Dover Castle, and then rappelling 500 feet down the side of a building in Detroit. Watch to see if Team Vicole, Team Torey, Team Zen, or the Afghanimals reach host Phil Keoghan and the finish line first to win $1,000,000! —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

The First Democratic Debate

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo

In this first of a two-night event where 20 Democratic presidential candidates will debate each other (10 each night), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Ma.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Tex.), Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Governor Jay Inslee (Wa.), former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), and former Rep. John Delaney (Md.) will take the stage. Lester Holt, Savannah Gurthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and José Días-Balart will moderate. —Daniel Menegaz

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality — HBO

Big Brother (time slot premiere) — CBS

MasterChef — Fox

Streaming

The Handmaid’s Tale — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change