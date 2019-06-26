The Real World clip explores a roommate's crisis of faith with important LGBTQ conversation

Image zoom Facebook Watch/MTV

Thirty-three seasons in, The Real World is still getting real about important issues.

The MTV franchise is currently streaming The Real World: Atlanta on Facebook Watch, featuring seven diverse new roommates living together. And while the past few seasons that aired on MTV seemed to get away from the original premise of the series with escalating twists, the move to Facebook Watch has seemingly taken the franchise back to the basics as the roommates are left to their own devices to make connections, have deep conversations with people different from them, and maybe learn something new along the way.

In this exclusive clip, one cast member in particular begins to have an identity crisis that will be further explored throughout this season. Meagan, an extremely religious Catholic “Southern belle,” finds her faith being called into question after having an eye-opening conversation with gay roommate Dondre about why she doesn’t “agree” with being LGBTQ.

When Meagan says she just follows what the Bible teaches, Dondre and fellow roommate Tovah challenge her way of thinking, pointing out many Bible verses that she and other religious people like her don’t follow. Why pick and choose which aspects of religion to practice?

When Meagan begins to realize her own ignorance is when the big light-bulb moment happens. Hopefully Meagan’s journey this season can help others in the same circumstances learn some important lessons. See what happens when you stop being polite…?

Check out an exclusive preview of the conversation below:

The Real World airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

