The Dark Crystal prequel adds Lena Headey, Awkwafina, and Sigourney Weaver to cast

The planet of Thra just got even more star-studded.

Netflix announced today that Lena Headey, Awkwafina, and Sigourney Weaver have joined the cast of its puppet-filled fantasy TV show The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the prequel to 1982’s much-loved film, The Dark Crystal. Lena Headey will provide the voice for a character called Maudra Fara while Awkwafina will play The Collector and Sigourney Weaver has been cast as The Myth-Speaker.

It has been announced that Benedict Wong, Hannah John-Kamen, and Dave Goelz from the original movie have also been cast in roles. The latter will play a Fizzgig named Baffi. Previously confirmed cast members include Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Theo James, Toby Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, and Donna Kimball.

The show concerns three Gelflings who discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. The Gelflings are voiced by Egerton, Taylor-Joy, and Emmanuel.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is directed by Louis Leterrier, whose credits include Now You See Me, Clash of the Titans, and The Incredible Hulk. The filmmaker told EW earlier this year he was determined to make the characters on the TV show look as similar as possible to those in the movie, which meant fighting to use puppetry rather than CG to depict them. “I was not fighting against anyone, I was fighting against common sense and practicality,” he said. “It’s so so complicated to build a puppet, hire puppeteers, all that stuff. We chose the long, hardest road and we’re very thankful [we did]. It looks absolutely stunning.”

Watch the trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which premieres on Netflix Aug. 30, above.

Related content: