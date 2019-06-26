Orange Is the New Black braces for the end in final season trailer

By Derek Lawrence
June 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT

Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black‘s sentence is almost up.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the seventh and final season of the Emmy-nominated series.

“What is it you really want?” Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) asks Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), who perfectly replies, “Ice cream…and justice.”

Other than classic Suzanne, the emotional first look also features Taystee (Danielle Brooks) dealing with her new reality, magical chickens, attempts at spoilers, and Piper (Taylor Schilling) adjusting to life back on the outside.

“She’s beginning to navigate what it’s like to live in the civilian world again, and learning that freedom doesn’t come immediately when she steps outside of prison,” Schilling previously told EW. “She becomes a little bit bolder expressing what she wants rather than trying to fit in and make it about other people.”

Orange Is the New Black‘s swan song begins July 26 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer above and see the new fan-created key art below.

Netflix

Jenji Kohan’s absorbing ensemble dramedy, based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name, takes viewers inside the walls of Litchfield, a minimum security women’s prison where nothing’s as simple as it seems—especially the inmates.
