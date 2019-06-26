Jada Pinkett Smith just shared 5 shows to binge — and one of them might really surprise you

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Jada Pinkett Smith has gotten in on the action of sharing what her best shows of the year are so far.

The host of the Emmy-nominated Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk posted a video on Twitter Tuesday of her lounging on a pool float, telling her fans the five TV shows she’s enjoyed binging recently.

Smith starts with a shoutout to The Good Fight on CBS All Access, and follows with a tip that “if you’re into psychological thrillers with a bit of horror,” then Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House is “your joint.”

Next, Smith shines a light on Pose on FX and Vida on Starz, two trailblazing shows in terms of LGBTQ representation that she also happens to love.

Here are 5 of my binge worthy tv shows. Share yours! I need some new shows to watch!😁 pic.twitter.com/loq8ruFQVJ — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 25, 2019

Finally, Smith throws a curveball with her final show, showing love for Vikings, which just finished its fifth season on History channel in January.

Smith jokes that she watched full seasons of these shows in a day, and invites her followers to share their favorites too, because she now needs some new shows to binge.

