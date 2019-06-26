Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn take their new Amazon fashion series Making the Cut to Paris

Image zoom Jessica Forde/Amazon Studios

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn headed to Paris to shoot the premiere episode of their new Amazon series Making the Cut on Tuesday. The tres chic duo were joined by series judges and guest judges Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Carine Roitfeld, and Joseph Altuzarra, in the City of Lights where they shot the show’s first runway challenge.

Making the Cut will bring together 12 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world where the winner has the chance to become the next global phenomenon. Looks from the series will be shoppable on Amazon, and top prize will take home $1 million to invest in their brand.

Klum and Gunn were most famously paired on Project Runway where they shared hosting duties for 16 seasons. The duo declined to return for the show’s 17th season after signing on to host and co-produce Making the Cut in September.

The fashion competition will be available on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

See more photos from Paris below:

