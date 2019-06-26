The competition is heating up on ABC’s Family Food Fight, and the Min Family is not ready to go home yet.

In an EW exclusive preview clip of Thursday’s episode, the brothers opt to remain calm while strategizing their next move in the kitchen. They’ve been tasked with creating a Japanese burger, a dish not completely foreign to them based on their family history.

But only the judges can decide who will get one step closer to that $100,000 grand prize. And luckily, at least one has taken notice of the Min’s efforts.

“The look calmer and a little more cohesive,” Cat Cora says to her fellow judges Graham Elliot and Ayesha Curry while observing the brothers in action.

Do the Mins have what it takes to take top honors? Watch Family Food Fight on Thursday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET to find out.

