Chrissy Teigen can't stop laughing in exclusive Bring the Funny preview

“You have three minutes to prove how funny you are,” comedian Jeff Foxworthy explains of Bring the Funny’s competitive setup in EW’s exclusive preview for the new NBC reality series. “But, if you do it, holy cow! Your life is about to change.”

Such is the course aspiring comedians, actors, and variety sketch performers must traverse as they try to impress the show’s trio of judges, including Foxworthy, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, and Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen in pursuit of a $250,000 prize.

“Bring the Funny is the ultimate comedy competition show. We’re including all genres of comedy: Stand-up, sketch, variety!” Thompson says of the show — hosted by Insecure actress and author, Amanda Seales — while Teigen adds: “We’re going to make this happen for somebody. Kenan, with his run on SNL, Jeff with stand-up, and I get to be the voice of the people; We’re here to decide what’s funny or not funny!”

Judging by the sneak peek (above), whittling down the contestant pool across season 1’s first 10 episodes will be a tough act.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Ya’ll should go to Vegas! What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas!'” an auditioning comic says in the clip. “No it don’t! What happens in Vegas turned five in February!”

Bring the Funny premieres July 9 at 10:00 p.m. on NBC. Watch EW’s exclusive preview above.

