Are You the One? type TV Show

Meet two stars from MTV’s new take on Are You the One?, the first reality dating show to feature a cast of all sexually fluid singles.

In EW’s exclusive clip from the premiere episode, airing tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT, 26-year-old Kai Wes opens up to 25-year-old Jenna Brown about his transgender experience.

“There’s no guidebook to this,” Kai says in the confessional. “I mean, there are literally books on relationships for heterosexual people of like Dating for Dummies … but how about Dating Trans People for Dummies? That doesn’t exist.”

Asking Jenna for emotional support while he takes hormone injections, Kai discusses his more non-linear transition as Jenna continues to say “all the right things.”

“She makes me feel good about myself,” a now blushing Kai says. “I hope she’s my match.”

We don’t know too much about the contestants yet, but all we’ll say is that Kai is from Rhode Island, the smallest state. So, the cast should already be thankful to meet him because, population wise, it’s less likely to encounter someone from the Ocean State. Just saying.

