What to Watch on Tuesday: Big Brother turns 21, plus Meghan Trainor on Songland

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Big Brother

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Season Premiere

Big Brother is now old enough to drink! The competition is back for its 21st season, as is host Julie Chen Moonves, who will break down all the action. And with some 100 cameras filming the Houseguests 24 hours a day, there’s definitely a lot of that. Among the 16 contestants vying for a $500,000 prize while living together under around-the-clock surveillance are a therapist, a petroleum engineer, a Broadway performer, and a wine safari guide. Prepare for pandemonium and meet the new Houseguests here!

Related content:

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

The appeal of Mike Epp’s new comedy special is the energy he is able to bring to the stage, which is funny in a meta sense given how, underneath his jokes about D.C. strip clubs and off-color bits about Bill Cosby, Epps is poking fun at the aging crowd, including himself. C —Marcus Jones

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Image zoom Scott Gries/Food Network

8 p.m.

America’s Got Talent — NBC



9 p.m.

Chopped Junior (season premiere with guest judge Jessica Alba) — Food Network



10 p.m.

Pose — FX

Songland (featuring Meghan Trainor) — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change