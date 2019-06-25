What to Watch on Tuesday: Big Brother turns 21, plus Meghan Trainor on Songland

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Big Brother
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Season Premiere
Big Brother is now old enough to drink! The competition is back for its 21st season, as is host Julie Chen Moonves, who will break down all the action. And with some 100 cameras filming the Houseguests 24 hours a day, there’s definitely a lot of that. Among the 16 contestants vying for a $500,000 prize while living together under around-the-clock surveillance are a therapist, a petroleum engineer, a Broadway performer, and a wine safari guide. Prepare for pandemonium and meet the new Houseguests here!
Related content:
Mike Epps: Only One Mike
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
The appeal of Mike Epp’s new comedy special is the energy he is able to bring to the stage, which is funny in a meta sense given how, underneath his jokes about D.C. strip clubs and off-color bits about Bill Cosby, Epps is poking fun at the aging crowd, including himself. C —Marcus Jones
Related content:
- Wanda Sykes on why she couldn’t avoid the ‘orange elephant in the room’ for new special
- Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2019
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
America’s Got Talent — NBC
9 p.m.
Chopped Junior (season premiere with guest judge Jessica Alba) — Food Network
10 p.m.
Pose — FX
Songland (featuring Meghan Trainor) — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments