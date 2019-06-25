Image zoom Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank

The Office type TV Show Genre Comedy

Everybody no longer stay calm! The Office is leaving Netflix.

The big pull will happen at the end of 2020. And when it does, there will be only one streaming home for Steve Carell’s beloved NBC workplace comedy, which ran for nine seasons. NBC announced Tuesday that it will feature the show exclusively on the company’s upcoming streaming service for five years, beginning in 2021. The streaming service will launch in 2020.

”The Office has become a staple of pop culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises, in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

The not-shocking news gives the NBCUniversal service an attractive draw as it enters the streaming wars, though it removes a hefty payday if it had licensed the show to Netflix beyond 2020. According to NBC, The Office is the No. 1 series on SVOD.

Netflix was quick to respond to the announcement, saying in a tweet: “We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021.”

An adaptation of Ricky Gervais’ British comedy of the same name, The Office launched in 2005 and won the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy in 2006. Its cast also includes Mindy Kaling, John Kraskinski, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, and Rainn Wilson.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

Related content: