Image zoom Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The Simple Life type TV Show Network Fox,

E! Genre Reality

So much for saying “Sanasa!” to a new season of The Simple Life.

A source tells EW that there is no truth to rumors about a planned revival of the reality series on Netflix, despite a series of cryptic messages posted Tuesday by the Twitter account @TheSimpleLife alluding to frenemies Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan teaming up for a reboot.

The account — which appeared to represent the show but did not have a verified checkmark — had stoked fan interest by sharing an old photo of Lohan and Hilton accompanied by the caption “keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.” It also tweeted emojis of a blond woman and a red-haired woman, leading fans to assume another installment of the show was in the works.

Another tweet teased that Lohan — who is reportedly planning a return to pop music — would be involved in the supposed reboot’s new theme song.

By Tuesday evening, however, @TheSimpleLife had been suspended on Twitter, and Hilton personally shot down the revival rumors.

“FYI, Someone has made a fake fan account & invented this #TheSimpleLife rumor,” she tweeted. “There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show & I was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule traveling the world running my empire.”

FYI, Someone has made a fake fan account & invented this #TheSimpleLife rumor. There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show & I was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule traveling the world running my empire. #GirlBoss 👑 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 26, 2019

The Simple Life originally followed Hilton and fellow socialite Nicole Richie as they comedically immersed themselves in blue-collar life in rural areas around the country. It aired its fifth and final season 12 years ago on E!, after debuting on Fox in 2003. Lohan, Hilton’s on-again, off-again friend, would have taken over for Richie, per the now-debunked tweets.

Though Lohan and Hilton were friends throughout the 2000s, they had a public falling out that has stretched into 2019. Appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in May, Hilton called Lohan “beyond,” “lame,” and “embarrassing,” though Lohan responded with a message of her own on social media shortly after Hilton dropped a new single: “#beyond friends are true,” Lohan tweeted. “Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!”

In recent months, Lohan has returned to Hollywood after exploring various business endeavors, including opening destination day clubs in Greece. Her Mykonos location served as the backdrop for season 1 of her MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which aired its season 1 finale in March. Though it has been reported that the fledgling program had been canceled, EW confirmed with a source that a decision has yet to be made on the future of the docuseries.

“I’m just on a different path right now, and I have so many things on my plate that I don’t want to go backwards and put everything else back on my plate. I’m happy where I am,” Lohan told EW ahead of the Beach Club premiere. “This is me as I am as a person now.”

This article has been updated throughout to reflect new developments.

Related content: