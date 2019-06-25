Image zoom Discovery

A school of comedians will go fishing for laughs while in search of a deadly serious sea creature.

Adam Devine (Workaholics), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Joel McHale (The Soup), and Damon Wayans, Jr. (Happy Endings) are starring in Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum., EW has learned. The concept of the special, which was filmed in the Bahamas, revolves around ex-Marine Riggle (The Hangover) recruiting some of his celebrity friends for a tropical, nautical vacation that turns a bit more radical when Riggle prods them into diving with sharks.

Shark Trip, whose executive producers include Will Packer (Girls Trip), will air during Discovery Channel’s Shark Week 2019, which runs from July 28 through Aug. 4.

Riggle will have a significant presence during this year’s Shark Week, as he also takes over hosting duties from Eli Roth and will emcee the late-night talk show Shark After Dark.

Shark Week continues to incorporate celebrities into its annual block of highly watched programming that seeks to raise awareness of the misunderstood cartilaginous fish. Shark Week 2018 featured such celebrities as Shaq, Ronda Rousey, Aaron Rodgers, Lindsey Vonn, Guy Fieri, Bear Grylls, and Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Daymond John.

To see the slate of programming from the 30th anniversary of Shark Week, which aired last year, swim over here.

