The creative mind behind Netflix’s miniseries Maniac is bringing two popular novels to the small screen.

WarnerMedia announced Tuesday that it has ordered TV adaptations of two super-successful novels from Maniac showrunner Patrick Somerville to air on its upcoming streaming service.

First, Somerville will be teaming up with director and executive producer S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones) to turn Alissa Nutting’s gonzo novel Made For Love into a 10-episode, half-hour comedy. The book centers on a woman trying to escape her suffocating tech billionaire husband but also involves implanted microchips and dolphins.

Next, Somerville has tapped Hiro Murai to direct and executive-produce a 10-episode, limited series TV adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s apocalyptic novel Station Eleven. The novel, through multiple timelines, tells the story of survivors of a devastating flu as they recover and rebuild society.

WarnerMedia has yet to reveal when its streaming service will launch, but previously announced plans for an anthology show from Paul Feig called Love Life starring Anna Kendrick, a Dune sequel series from Denis Villeneuve, and a drama called Tokyo Vice starring Ansel Elgort.

