Leah Remini spent three seasons of her Emmy-winning reality series getting to the bottom of the dark mysteries surrounding Scientology, but now, in EW’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of RuPaul, the actress-activist is investigating a lighter cause: Why the hell Mama Ru won’t turn his head to the side on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“The only reason I’m not directly looking at you, Ru, is you’ve taught me to not look sideways. So, I’m very surprised [that] you have placed yourself there,” Remini, who guest-judged a 2014 episode of Drag Race, says to Ru in the new talk show‘s next episode (above).

Fellow Drag Race panelist Michelle Visage confirms Remini’s observations about Ru’s posture, to which Remini jokingly responds: “He doesn’t care about us looking to the side with the fat growing underneath our chin?”

Between fits of laughter, Ru explains himself: “Leah…. knows I don’t look to the side, because I’m lit this way!” he says while motioning to his front end.

“It actually made me pee in my pants, because I would ask Ru a question and he’s staring straight,” Remini recalls. “I go, ‘Ru, are you hearing what I’m saying?’ Because I know he’s not a diva, and Michelle is like, ‘He’s not going to look at you!’ as she’s also looking straight ahead! They’re both looking straight ahead!”

RuPaul airs weekdays in select markets (see showtimes and cities below). Tune in Wednesday for Remini’s full appearance, and watch the preview clip above.

