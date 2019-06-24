What to Watch on Monday: Release your inhibitions, MTV's The Hills is back!

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Years and Years

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

Emma Thompson, Anne Reid, Russell Tovey, Rory Kinnear, and more star in this time-jumping drama that follows an ordinary family over the course of 15 years, charting the ever-changing society and the effects of a polarizing politician (Thompson). Audiences will see how the Lyons family copes — their hopes and fears, love lives, growing older, and more.

EW’s Kristen Baldwin gives the series a B and says that by the end of episode 1, the This Is Us-esque family drama takes a very Black Mirror turn.

The Hills: New Beginnings

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on MTV

Series Debut

Almost 10 years after The Hills ended, MTV is rebooting the series with The Hills: New Beginnings. Although leads Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari aren’t returning, practically everyone else is, including Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, and Brody Jenner. Nearly a decade later fans can catch up on what their favorites and not-so-favorites have been up to, from spending millions to launching haircare lines to parenthood. With a remix of Natasha Bedingfield’s classic as the theme song and some new faces (hi, Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee), The Hills: New Beginnings promises the same level of drama as its predecessor but with a fresh look. —Caroline Tew

Legion

Image zoom Suzanne Tenner/FX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

In this once-promising drama’s aggressively listless final season, David (Dan Stevens) has become a supervillain presiding over a hippie cult. He feeds mutant drug juice to his Mansonian followers. The substance oozes blue out of David’s own body, but when he gets mad, it turns red. All of Legion’s wannabe weirdness is like that, PowerPoint surrealism hiding a total lack of imagination. Deaths don’t matter, as the timeline fractures across illusions and flashbacks. There’s yet another toothy shadow monster. David’s face appears on lunchboxes: Mmmm, yessss, ironic merchandise, wouldn’t Warhol be impressed. “I am God,” David says, and his mental powers really are remarkable: I’ve never seen a brain fart so loud. D —Darren Franich

