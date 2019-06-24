Watch the explosive opening minutes of The Hills: New Beginnings

It’s been 10 years since The Hills ended, but the stars of the game-changing reality series are fiery as ever.

Ahead of its Monday night premiere, MTV is giving a sneak peek at the first three minutes of their rebooted series, The Hills: New Beginnings. In the clip above, watch as original castmembers like Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, and Brody Jenner air out their drama on camera for the first time in a decade.

“Based on the series that changed the reality TV landscape, the much buzzed about show will reunite original cast members and add notable newcomers, as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success,” MTV said in a statement. (Original stars Kristen Cavallari and Lauren Conrad will not be appearing in the reboot).

“No one thought we’d last but we have certainly proved them wrong,” Montag says to her husband Pratt over a glass of champagne at the start of the clip. “I would love to be famous again,” Pratt muses off-camera as we see footage of him holding a crystal necklace to his forehead seemingly in prayer.

“It’s hard enough going through divorce,” Patridge says in the next clip, referencing her split from BMX biker Corey Bohan. “It’s harder everyone judging and knowing intimate details that you don’t want everyone to know.”

Jenner’s marriage to Kaitlynn Carter also seems like it will play a central role in the upcoming season. “I came home to a psychopath. You were a nightmare,” he tells his wife over what appears to be breakfast.

The reboot also features some new faces, like Brandon Lee (son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee) and Mischa Barton. “When you’re famous, people have like a price tag on your head,” Barton says in the clip. “A lot of people I trusted turned out to be monsters.”

Additional sources of drama include apparent showdowns between Pratt and Jenner, Stephanie Pratt and Montag, and Stephanie and Spencer, whose sibling rivalry seems intense as ever. “You’re not my family, you’re the most self-centered human,” Spencer tells his sister in a heated exchange at the end of the clip.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Following the premiere, the cast will join Strahan and Sara co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on MTV’s After The Show to recap all the biggest moments from the series premiere and give an exclusive sneak peek of the season ahead. MTV’s After The Show airs Monday at 11PM ET/PT.

