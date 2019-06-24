Tony Hale on his awkward scene with a naked Kim Cattrall on Sex and the City

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Although it’s been years since Tony Hale’s one-episode appearance as “Tiger” on Sex and the City, it’s not something he’s likely to forget anytime soon. In the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, host Lola Ogunnaike teases Hale about having to stare at Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha for the show. “You were Tiger and you’re looking at a cougar,” she jokes.

Hale, the voice of Forky in Toy Story 4, admits that he was nervous to be there. “I was very freaked out to be on that set,” he says. “I think I was very close to a panic attack in that shot.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tony Hale has thoughts on Gary’s future after that shocking Veep series finale

The look that has been made famous through Hale’s roles (think Arrested Development’s Buster) perhaps originates from his expression of shock as Cattrall disrobes. “This was one of my very first TV gigs and that face has pretty much been a throughline in my career,” he admits. Hale was a gentleman about the situation, though, adding that he felt bad for having to ogle the actress. “I think I said something to her. I think I was like, ‘Hey, I just want to apologize. I have to stare and you.’ And she was like, ‘Oh. Thanks.’ I’m sure she was like, ‘Who is this guy?'”

Watch the video above for more.

Related content: