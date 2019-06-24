The L Word: Generation Q casts four new roles

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

The L Word: Generation Q, Showtime’s sequel to its beloved lesbian drama, has announced four names who will be joining original stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Katherine Moenig in the series this fall.

Arienne Mandi (Baja), Leo Sheng (Adam), Jacqueline Toboni (Easy), and Rosanny Zayas (Orange Is the New Black) have all been cast in the upcoming series from executive producer and writer Marja-Lewis Ryan (6 Balloons). Original series creator Ilene Chaiken (Empire) will also return as an EP.

Per Showtime, “Dani (Mandi) is a powerful and calculating PR executive whose ambition is only tested by her conscience. Micah (Sheng) is an earnest, soft-spoken adjunct professor who is forced to confront his fear of vulnerability. Sarah “Finley” (Toboni) is a charming but unfocused assistant who struggles to reconcile her sexual orientation with her religious upbringing. Sophie (Zayas) is a TV producer who guards her heart and is quick to put other people’s needs before her own.”

The new L Word will still be set in Los Angeles, but on the Eastside as opposed to West Hollywood, and will feature the new characters intermingling with Bette (Beals), Alice (Hailey), and Shane (Moenig). Says Ryan, “Getting the chance to write where their lives would be in 10 years, there’s this element of fan fiction that I got to fulfill — and the other writers in the room did, too.”

The L Word: Generation Q will debut this fall on Showtime.

Related content: