Three and a half years after it was announced, Scream season 3 is finally being released on a new network.

MTV’s small screen adaptation of the popular horror film franchise Scream ran for two seasons, plus a Halloween special, from June 2015 to October 2016. A season 3 renewal was announced shortly after, and in April 2017, news broke that the show would be rebooting itself with a new cast, a new showrunner (Brett Matthews), and Queen Latifah stepping in as an executive producer.

Now, after surviving a regime change at MTV and cutting ties with The Weinstein Company, the series will see the light of day on VH1 this summer.

Scream‘s third season will center on high school football star Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler) as his tragic past comes back to haunt him and possibly ruin his bright future.

As previously announced, some of the new stars joining the series include Keke Palmer, Tyga, and Mary J. Blige. The new teaser also shows that Paris Jackson will make a cameo appearance. Also, the show is now finally able to use the iconic original design of the Ghostface mask.

From July 8 to July 10, Scream will air two episodes a night starting at 9 p.m. ET, amounting to a six-episode season.

