Lele Pons can bring the heat.

In an exclusive preview, above, of Thursday’s Lip Sync Battle, the singer and social media star challenges Prince Royce with her electrifying rendition of Daddy Yankee‘s iconic song “Gasolina.”

The performance sees Pons busting out of baggy jeans and a plaid shirt, revealing a more seductive outfit that gives her plenty of room to move. She drops to the floor and twerks so ferociously that host Chrissy Teigen has to cover her eyes. On the sidelines, Royce looks equal parts intimidated and pumped by Pons’ performance.

“You got a twerking pyramid, a twerking line, a twerking circle, a twerklejerk,” Teigen comments. “It’s a lot.”

The Venezuela-born Pons began her career posting comedic videos on Vine, and has since taken her content to platforms like Instagram and YouTube. She also previously hosted Mexico’s edition of The Voice, and released songs such as “Celoso” and “Señorita” with Jake Owen. Dominican-American artist Prince Royce’s recent hits include “El Clavo” and “Cúrame,” with Manuel Turizo.

Lip Sync Battle is hosted by Teigen and LL Cool J, and airs on Paramount Network. To see if Royce can top Pons’ performance, catch the show on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

