Lip Sync Battle first look: Watch Lele Pons stun Prince Royce with a twerktastic 'Gasolina'

The social star gives her twist on Daddy Yankee's iconic song.

By Rachel Yang
June 24, 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT

Lip Sync Battle

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Lele Pons can bring the heat.

In an exclusive preview, above, of Thursday’s Lip Sync Battle, the singer and social media star challenges Prince Royce with her electrifying rendition of Daddy Yankee‘s iconic song “Gasolina.”

The performance sees Pons busting out of baggy jeans and a plaid shirt, revealing a more seductive outfit that gives her plenty of room to move. She drops to the floor and twerks so ferociously that host Chrissy Teigen has to cover her eyes. On the sidelines, Royce looks equal parts intimidated and pumped by Pons’ performance.

“You got a twerking pyramid, a twerking line, a twerking circle, a twerklejerk,” Teigen comments. “It’s a lot.”

The Venezuela-born Pons began her career posting comedic videos on Vine, and has since taken her content to platforms like Instagram and YouTube. She also previously hosted Mexico’s edition of The Voice, and released songs such as “Celoso” and “Señorita” with Jake Owen. Dominican-American artist Prince Royce’s recent hits include “El Clavo” and “Cúrame,” with Manuel Turizo.

Lip Sync Battle is hosted by Teigen and LL Cool J, and airs on Paramount Network. To see if Royce can top Pons’ performance, catch the show on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Related content: 

Lip Sync Battle

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 5
Genre
Premiere
  • 04/02/15
creator
Network
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST