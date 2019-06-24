College Admissions Scandal
John Stamos on Lori Loughlin legal woes, her possible return to final season of Fuller House

By Rosy Cordero
June 24, 2019 at 09:23 PM EDT
Fuller House

Despite reports indicating that Lori Loughlin won’t be returning for the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Fuller House, costar and friend John Stamos still isn’t sure.

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on. I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it,” Stamos, who acts and serves as a producer on the Full House spin-off, told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March for their alleged involvement in a college admissions scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, which prosecutors say helped both their daughters gain admittance into the University of Southern California. She is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to help her daughters gain admissions to the private university by passing them off as crew team recruits. In April, both Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to all charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Just days after the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts announced charges against Loughlin, Giannulli, actress Felicity Huffman (who pleaded guilty in May), and more, reports surfaced that Loughlin would not be returning to Fuller House. (At the time, Netflix and Warner Horizon Television both had no comment on the matter.) Hallmark Cards, which owns Hallmark Channel, cut ties with the actress, who has starred in numerous movies for the network and its popular When the Heart Calls series.

Stamos isn’t the only Fuller House costar who has opened up about Loughlin since the scandal broke. During Candace Cameron Bure’s acceptance speech at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award in May, where the series won Favorite Funny TV Show, she seemingly showed support for her friend and costar.

“Family sticks together no matter what,” she said during her speech and later repeated in an Instagram post. “They stick together through the hard times. They support each other. They encourage one another. They pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together.”

Bure also talked to Entertainment Tonight in June about Loughlin’s possible return to the show.

“It hasn’t been discussed,” she said. “I have absolutely no answer for it, and Netflix has not even spoken about it, so I have no answer.”

In January, Netflix announced it had renewed Fuller House for a fifth and final season, which is expected to premiere in the fall.

