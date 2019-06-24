Game of Thrones benefit concert coming to George R.R. Martin's hometown

George R.R. Martin is set to bring HBO’s Game of Thrones to his hometown.

The author is joining forces with the touring Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience for a one-time benefit show in Santa Fe.

The event will benefit Martin’s Stagecoach Foundation nonprofit that helps create career pathways for New Mexicans in the film and television industry.

GoT composer Ramin Djawadi will join Martin to introduce the show at the Santa Fe Opera on Sept. 30th.

“We’re a relatively small town and it should be a beautiful place to have the show,” Martin says. “This will be the first time the show has come to New Mexico. I’ll play the host role to some extent. And it benefits my Stagecoach Foundation which provides education and opportunities and training for local youth, particularly disenfranchised groups … Ramin’s been amazing from the very first season and [his hire] was one of the great decisions [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] made right from the beginning.”

The concert has musical arrangements taken from the HBO drama series, including compositions from the final season. The event also includes state-of-the-art visual effects inspired by the world of Westeros.

Martin is currently producing the GoT prequel series pilot filming in Northern Ireland, is collaborating with FromSoftware on the Elden Ring videogame and has Wild Cards series in the works at Hulu, among several other projects. Martin notes, however, that contrary to popular belief he is only currently writing one thing right now: His sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel The Winds of Winter.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2019 Tour Dates

9/5 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/6 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/8 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/10 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

9/11 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

9/12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann

9/14 – New York, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

9/15 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

9/17 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/18 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

9/20 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

9/21 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

9/22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/25 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

9/26 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/27 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/30 – Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Opera*

10/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

10/3 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/4 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre*

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

*Featuring Ramin Djawadi

Related content: